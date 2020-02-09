Teen starts local campaign to plant 1,000 trees in the Quad Cities

A 13-year-old started a local campaign to plant 1,000 trees in the Quad Cities for his bar mitzvah project.

Asher Schroeder, 13, started a local campaign to plant 1,000 trees in the Quad Cities this spring. (KWQC)

Asher Schroeder goes to Temple Emanuel in Davenport, which has partnered with Quad Cities Interfaith to make his goal a reality.

“We will slowly have an effect on the world making it a better place,” Schroeder said.

He reached out to the Living Lands & Waters MillionTrees Project to donate 1,000 tree saplings for his campaign.

“The 1,000 trees originally came from the one million trees project who donated 1,000 trees to many different places,” he said. “We decided to use those in the Quad Cities to help make the environment here better.”

His proud rabbi, Linda Bertenthal, is helping him with this project.

“Right now we are launching the project with sign-ups because we need to know who is willing to be the homes for our trees,” Bertenthal said.

If you’re interested in having a tree planted in your yard, there are many Quad City organizations that have stepped up to help distribute trees.

Below are some of the organizations you can reach out to.

In Davenport:

Temple Emanuel

Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities

Roman Catholic Diocese

Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad Cities

St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church

In Bettendorf:

St. Peter Episcopal

Muslim Community of the Quad Cities

In Moline:

Christ the King Catholic Church

Hope United Church of Christ