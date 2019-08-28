Teen surprises younger brother in silly costumes every day at bus stop in La.

In a hilarious display of sibling love, one big brother is making memories before heading off to college.

Each day, Noah has recorded himself wearing different costumes - from an LSU football player to a firefighter, Elvis and even an inflatable gorilla suit - as he greets Max from the bus. (Source: Noah Tingle/WAFB/Gray News)

Noah Tingle, 17, a senior at Central High School, started a tradition this semester of greeting - and embarrassing - his little brother Max ,12, every day after school.

Each day since Aug. 13, Noah has recorded himself wearing different costumes - from an LSU football player to a firefighter and Elvis and even an inflatable gorilla suit - as he greets Max from the bus.

The after-school antics were shared to a Facebook page Noah created called “The Bus Brother."

Since the first videos were published Aug. 24, the brothers have gone viral.

Max says at first he thought it was weird to see his big brother dressed up like that after school, “but now I think it’s cool."

On one occasion, Noah dressed up in his favorite Chewbacca costume and waited for his brother in the pouring rain.

Noah says since the uptick in internet stardom, he’s received costume donations from neighbors and community members wanting to keep the brothers’ sweet story and adorable video greetings going all year.

Copyright 2019 WAFB via Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.