Teen with rare heart defect to serve as Kid Captain for Outback Bowl

A 13-year-old from Prairie City will serve as Kid Captain when the Hawkeyes play Mississippi State at the Outback Bowl.

Gabe Graber was born with a rare heart defect. Since his birth, Gabe's right ventricle never fully developed, which has left his left ventricle to do the work of both ventricles.

By the time he was two, Gabe had survived a stroke that partially paralyzed the left side of his body. He had also had two heart surgeries.

About two months after his stroke, Gabe was able to walk again.

When Gabe serves as Kid Captain on January 1, he will also be celebrating his 14th birthday.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Gabe's story.