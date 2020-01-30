Teenager accused of robbing high school student at gunpoint in Cedar Rapids

A teenager accused of robbing a Cedar Rapids Kennedy High School student at gun point Monday made his initial court appearance Thursday morning.

Police arrested 18-year-old Jovon Ellis Wednesday for first-degree robbery.

Police say he approached a girl at her vehicle in the Kennedy parking lot, showed a gun and took her cell phone.

The girl was not hurt.

Some Kennedy students say the district isn't doing enough to prevent incidents like that.

"Not a single person was notified until almost four hours later. And all while that was occurring, students were still in school, waiting in their cars for the lots to clear out, multiple practices were going on," Alina Taylor, a student at Kennedy, said.

Students say it was their goal to grab the attention of the district and lawmakers by walking out.

They say they used this protest as an opportunity to advocate for gun control.