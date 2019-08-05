Teenager drowns in Galena pool Sunday

A teenager has died after drowning in a pool in Galena.

Officials with the Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office say they were called to the 8700 block of West Chestnut Mountain Road in Galena for a report of a 15-year-old who had drowned. They were called there on Sunday just before 9:30 p.m.

Responding officers arrived and learned that the 15-year-old has gone under in the pool for an unknown amount of time. He was later pulled from the pool unresponsive.

Officials say CPR was administered on scene and he was then taken to the hospital. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The 15-year-old's name is not being released at this time while the family is notified.

The incident remains under investigation.

The Galena Police Department, Hanover Fire Department, Elizabeth Ambulance and Jo Daviess County Coroner assisted in the incident.