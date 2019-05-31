Teenager dies in crash in Black Hawk County

Authorities said a 17-year-old has died following a crash in Black Hawk County.

It happened around 1 p.m. Thursday in the 7500 block of Leversee Road in rural Janesville, which is north of Cedar Falls.

Deputies identified Gilmore Taiber as the victim who was the only person in the car.

Deputies said Taiber was heading north on Leversee Road when the car went into an east ditch, causing it to roll. Taiber was thrown from the car.

There's no word on what caused Taiber to go into the ditch.

Authorities said the crash is still under investigation.

Read the original version at www.kcrg.com