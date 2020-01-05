Teens give free handmade lap quilts to Moline care center residents

Keeping the hearts and bodies of seniors warm this winter season. Around 14 teens presented handmade lap quilts to seniors at Rosewood Care Center in Moline Saturday.

This all happened through the Moline Public Library’s grant-funded free program called “Project Next Generation” (PNG). Teresa Pierce taught the class and donated three quilts. The youth made the quilts during guided drop-in sessions in November and December taught by Pierce.

PNG focuses on teaching teens but also encouraging them to do well in the community

“It’s very meaningful to bring a finished product here to give to the residents and see the joy on their faces when they receive something handmade, Pierce said.

“I think they did a wonderful job, all of them. I wasn't sure which one I should take because they're all so nice,” said Ron, one of the residents who received a quilt.

“I found out about it through the teen advisory group at the Moline Public Library. Figured it would also be a good opportunity for our service hours since I go to Alleman High School,” said Jennifer Dehm, a youth that participated.

The next class will teach the teens how to dissect a pig brain