Temporarily closures on 12th Avenue for I-74 River Bridge project

Temporary closures in Moline will take effect Thursday, October 3.

Starting Thursday, Oct. 3, weather permitting, 12th Avenue will be closed temporarily between 19th Street and 18th Street from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. This will allow contractors to pour concrete for the new I-74 structure.

The detour for westbound 12th Avenue will be to take northbound 19th Street to westbound 7th Avenue to southbound 16th Street to 12th Avenue.

The detour for eastbound 12th Avenue will be to take northbound 16th Street to eastbound 6th Avenue to southbound 27th Street to 12th Avenue.