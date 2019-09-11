Temporary closure on 44th Street in Rock Island for water main repair

Part of 44th Street in Rock Island will be closed starting on Thursday for a water main investigation and repair.

Officials with the City of Rock Island say 44th Street between 4th and 5th Avenues will be closed for the safety of the crews performing the repair, as well as drivers.

Through traffic will be detoured to 46th Street.

Officials say travel delays can be expected at or near this location during the repairs. Crews are expected to finish the work on Friday, weather depending.

Officials are asking drivers to follow all posted construction signs for detour directions when needed and to watch for trucks entering and leaving the construction zone.