Temporary closures on eastbound I-74, detours in place

There are a couple of detours you need to know about if you're going to be traveling on eastbound I-74 Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.

In Moline, crews need to do some pavement work, so from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 4 a.m. Wednesday, all eastbound I-74 traffic will have to exit at Avenue of the Cities.

Traffic will be detoured back onto eastbound I-74 from there.

And in Bettendorf, the Illinois-bound I-74 on-ramp at State St. will be closed for two hours, from 11 p.m. Tuesday to 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. That's so crews can do some utility work.

Officials are urging drivers to watch for detour signs or find an alternate route.