Temporary lane closures at I-35 to help with game day traffic

The Iowa Department of Transportation has closed the right-hand lane of the new northbound I-35 to westbound U.S. 30 flyover bridge.

They hope this will help heavier-than-normal pre-game and game-day traffic merge smoothly with traffic that is entering U.S. 30 from southbound I-35.

Officials say the temporary closure is in effect and will be in place until Saturday, Sept. 14 in an effort to increase safety and flow with the larger volume of traffic expected for the Iowa State versus University of Iowa football game.

Traveler tips for moving smoothly through the area:

- Those traveling on southbound I-35 to the game are encouraged to take exit 113 to East 13th Street and follow the green signs to Jack Trice Stadium.

- Those traveling westbound on U.S. 30 wishing to go to Dayton Avenue are encouraged to take the Duff Avenue exit, turn east onto S. 16th Street and back to Dayton Ave.

- Those traveling northbound on I-35 who have missed the new flyover bridge to westbound U.S. 30 should continue to exit 113 to East 13th Street and follow the green signs to Jack Trice Stadium.

