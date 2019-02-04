Temporary no parking on certain streets in Davenport for snow removal

There will be temporary no parking on 2nd, 3rd and 4th Streets in Davenport starting at 5 p.m. on Monday night. This will last until 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 5.

More from the city's announcement:

The Snow Emergency has been declared to ensure vehicles are moved off of these streets to allow plows to haul snow away from the area.

Ticketing and towing of cars parked on these roads will begin promptly at 10 pm Monday, February 4th.

Residents and visitors to the area may park for free in any one of the City’s parking ramps between 5 pm Monday, February 4th and 7 am Tuesday, February 5th.

Text, phone and e-mail notification will be sent to those subscribed to Snow Emergency alerts at 8:30 am Monday, February 4th.