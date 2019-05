Eastbound and southbound I-74 in Rock Island County will be temporarily closed overnight on Wednesday.

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced the complete closure on Tuesday. It will be in effect from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Traffic will be detoured using the Avenue of the Cities on and off ramps.

Workers will be performing bridge beam repairs.

Drivers are urged to slow down and use caution while driving through work zones.