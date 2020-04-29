Temporary testing site opening for nursing home staff in Muscatine, Louisa counties

A temporary testing site is opening this week to test nursing home staff in Muscatine and Louisa counties for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

(Photo: Nine News Australia / YouTube)(MGN)

A testing strike team made up of nurses and Iowa National Guard members will conduct the tests.

They were deployed by state officials last week to track hot spots at long-term care facilities in Iowa.

They will be testing nursing home staff in Muscatine from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday.

Testing is by appointment only.

