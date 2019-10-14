Temporary trial date set for Iowa man accused of killing Michelle Martinko

The trial for Jerry Burns, 65, the man charged in the death of Michelle Martinko, is now temporarily set for Feb. 10.

In December, Prosecutors charged Burns of Manchester with first-degree murder in the case. He's accused of killing Martinko in Dec. 1979 in Cedar Rapids.

Burns' attorneys indicate they will eventually file for a change of venue in this case.

Investigators used DNA to link Burns to the crime.

Police found Martinko's body inside her parents' car in the parking lot of Westdale Mall.

Burns' trial was set to start Monday, but his attorney requested a delay last month. The defense claimed it needed more time to work on new evidence and witnesses the state recently brought forward.

