Temporary visitor restrictions in place at Genesis and UnityPoint Health

Temporary visitor restrictions are in place at Genesis Health System and UnityPoint Health - Trinity. Officials say this is due to the "continued widespread seasonal influenza activity and the global outbreak of COVID-19."

Officials say the changes are effective immediately at all inpatient locations of Genesis Health and UnityPoint Health.

• Visitors are limited to two adults (age 18 and older) per patient at any one time in most circumstances.

• Those visitors under the age of 18 may visit only if they are an immediate family member and are considered by the patient’s health care team to be essential for the patient’s well-being.

• All visitors must be healthy. We strongly recommend you do not visit if you are displaying signs or symptoms of an influenza-like illness, which includes a fever greater than 100 degrees Fahrenheit, with cough, or sore throat. If you show symptoms, you may be asked to leave.

• Out of respect to patients, staff and other visitors, visitors with certain other symptoms, such as runny nose, shortness of breath, fatigue, chills, vomiting, or diarrhea should also postpone their visits.

• Exceptions may be made in certain situations, including end-of-life care and those situations when a patient’s visitors are considered to be essential for the patient’s well-being and care.

• Some patient units, clinics, diagnostic service areas, and treatment areas, may already have additional restrictions to best protect our patients.

"We understand these restrictions may impose an inconvenience to some families," officials said in the release. "But it's an important step to keep everyone as safe and healthy as possible."

Officials say the health risks from cold and flu remain high, so limiting visitors to hospitalized patients will keep patients safe. They also say that the risk of the COVID-19 is currently low in the region, the restrictions will also serve as a preventive measure for that virus.

