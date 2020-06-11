Ten new cases of COVID-19 reported out of Rock Island County

Ten new cases of COVID-19 has been reported out of Rock Island County, this according to health department officials.

One patient is currently in the hospital being treated. The county's death toll stands at 28.

A few days ago the Illinois Department of Public Health reported a death out of Rock Island County. Rock Island County health officials said they were not aware of this specific death that was being reported and they were going to look into it. Rock Island County health officials confirmed with the Illinois Department of Public Health that this person had died in May and they were already counted in Rock Island County's death toll of 28.

The new cases are:

· A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

· A boy younger than 10 who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 70s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

Remember, you control how you respond to COVID-19:

· Stay home as much as possible and especially when ill

· Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer

· Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow

· Wear a face covering when you must go out for essential supplies