Tenn. mom who put baby in freezer given probation

An east Tennessee mother who put her 8-month-old baby in a freezer and closed the lid has been given probation.

Brittany C. Smith, 19, of Johnson City, was originally charged with aggravated child abuse but was allowed to plead guilty to child neglect for an incident that occurred last January.

WBIR reports a resident in the 100 block of Poplar Hill Drive saw a woman they did not know in their backyard standing next to an unused freezer.

The resident went outside to talk to her and found her in the crawl space under their home.

The baby was found in the freezer, which had about an inch of standing water inside.

The resident told WCYB he thought the child was dead at first and witnessed Smith place the child in the freezer standing in the yard before finding her hiding under his home.

The child was taken to the hospital and survived.

The Johnson City Press reported in January the family living at the home testified that they kept the child overnight after Smith had left, and that Smith had wanted to leave the child with them.

WCYB reports Smith was previously issued a $100,000 bond when charged with aggravated child abuse.

After pleading guilty to child neglect, Smith received a sentence of two years of probation.