Tenn. mother charged after allegedly smoking with baby in Facebook Live video

A Tennesee mother faces child abuse charges after police responded to calls about a disturbing Facebook Live video involving her 1-month-old daughter and reportedly found the woman drunken.

Several people alerted police to a Facebook Live video in which Tybresha Sexton allegedly shook her 1-month-old baby, picked her up by the arm and dropped her. She was also reportedly seen smoking with the infant.

Officers responded Sunday evening to Sexton’s apartment building in Chattanooga, Tenn. The mother denied any wrongdoing and allowed police to check on the baby, according to an affidavit.

Sexton reportedly had a heavy odor of alcohol on her breath and made irrational statements.

Police say they took Sexton to jail, where she told several officers she “didn’t want that baby anyway.” She faces charges of aggravated child abuse.

The arrest report says the infant is now with Sexton’s mother.

People who know Sexton say this will be her wake-up call. A close friend, identified as Nisha, says Sexton was upset at the time.

"Whatever happened… was out of control. She was probably just going through some things,” she said.

Sexton has been arrested several times for other crimes, including drugs, robbery and resisting law enforcement, according to court records.

