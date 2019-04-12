Tennessee firefighters rescue 8 ducklings from storm drain

No rescue is too small for the firefighters of Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Firefighters in Murfreesboro, Tennessee rescue eight ducklings from a storm drain April 12, 2019. (Source: Fonda Baker)

Fonda Baker, a resident at Olympus Hillwood Apartments, says those firefighters are heroes after rescuing eight ducklings from a storm drain Friday morning.

Around 6:45 a.m., Baker saw a family of ducks crossing the lawn when eight of the nine ducklings fell through a grate over the storm drain. She called the complex’s courtesy officer and the local fire department.

The firefighters successfully rescued seven ducklings while the captain came up with a plan to save the remaining duckling using a fire hose and swimming pool net.

After a two-hour rescue effort, the firefighters successfully reunited all eight ducklings with their mother and sibling who waited nearby.

Baker took pictures of the firefighters in action, calling the rescue and family reunion inspirational.

Copyright 2019 WMC via Gray Television. All rights reserved.