Tennis Ball Sized Hail Possible South Of The QC This Evening

Strong storms will be possible this afternoon and evening south of I-80 and specifically more towards the highway 34 area. It will be a waiting game to see where our cap breaks after 3PM. Any storm that does form will go severe quickly and conditions are right for very large hail to develop. Hail up to 2.5" in diameter will be possible.

We are confident on storms developing however, we are not confident on the amount of coverage, meaning these storms should be on an isolated basis, hence the waiting on issuing a First Alert Day. We will reassess prior to midday and see what atmosphere looks like at that time.

Bottom line if you live south of the QC, there is the possibility of large hail today, but the exact timing and locations won't be known until later this morning.