Terminally ill boy met his hero John Cena for his birthday

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV/Gray News) -- Diego Hernandez is 12 years old. He likes Spongebob, ice cream and most of all WWE. Hernandez says his ultimate wish is to meet John Cena.

“I don’t know what else to describe him as,” Diego’s mother Wendy Seekford told WHSV. “Other than just happy.”

Diego's advice for others that may be going through a similar situation is to "be tough" like his idol John Cena.

He’s such a John Cena fan, he's throwing a John Cena birthday party on June 1.

"His first surgery was at 8 days old," Seekford said.

At birth, Diego was diagnosed with craniosynostosis, a condition that causes problems with brain and skull growth. At just 9 days old, he suffered a stroke.

Since then, he's had six major surgeries to try and lengthen his life, but doctors recently told his family that his condition is terminal, and he won't be having more operations.

"His spine is growing into the skull, which there is nowhere else to go," Seekford said. "We did not know that his conditional was really going to ever be terminal."

But Diego says that he's feeling "good."

On Friday, the WWE superstar made Hernandez’s dream come true, and flew out to meet Diego.

"To say that he's been through so much and be as happy as he is in his life is amazing," Seekford said.

Diego’s family wants to make the most of the time they have left with him.

His family has set up a GoFundMe donation page, which you can donate to here.

The family is hoping to fund special activities for Hernandez to enjoy through the rest of his life. While they are currently focused on planning his birthday party, they'd also like to take him to a Redskins game and elsewhere.

Seekford hopes that they can find people to help fund his birthday party or even someone to provide a venue for the birthday party.

"To think that I've had him for almost 13 years is amazing," Seekford said. “So, I'll take every day that I can get with him."

