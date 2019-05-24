Terminally ill boy met his hero John Cena for his birthday

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV/Gray News) -- On May 24, a dream of 12-year-old Diego Hernandez came true.

Diego lives in Staunton and has a terminal medical condition called craniosynostosis that affects skull and brain growth.

Since a stroke at the age of 9, he has had six major surgeries to try and lengthen his life, but doctors recently told his family that his condition is terminal and he won’t be having more operations.

But he said he's feeling "good."

"I know I'm early," Cena said when he walked in ahead of Diego's birthday coming up on June 1.

But that didn't seem to be too much of a problem, because Diego was all smiles, as was his entire family, and the community, who gathered outside to meet Cena after he spent an hour talking with Diego and giving him signed WWE gifts and party favors.

He gave him action figures, hats, wrist bands, and even his very own Universal Champion belt.

Diego wanted to meet Cena, but Cena told us he wanted to meet Diego even more.

“Never underestimate the power of kindness,” Cena said. “He just has such a kind outlook on life and I think that’s amazing. And that power of kindness brought me here today to him.”

His family has set up a GoFundMe donation page, which you can donate to here.

Copyright 2019 WHSV via Gray Television, Inc. All rights reserved.