Tesla's top lawyer leaves after only 2 months on the job

Tesla's top lawyer is leaving the company after only two months on the job.

Tesla said in a prepared statement Wednesday that General Counsel Dane Butswinkas will return to a legal practice in Washington, D.C. He'll continue to work for Tesla as outside counsel. No reason for the departure was given.

He'll be replaced by Jonathan Chang, an eight-year company veteran who had been vice president of legal.

Butswinkas says he has tremendous confidence in Chang and the management team.

He is the latest in a long line of top executives to depart the Palo Alto, California, electric car and solar panel company.

Last month Tesla Inc. announced that Chief Financial Officer Deepak Ahuja would retire, his second attempt at doing so.