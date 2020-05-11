A new Test Iowa site opens Monday at NorthPark Mall, 320 W. Kimberly Road for Eastern Iowa residents.

The testing site will be open from 12 to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

Iowans are encouraged to fill out an assessment at TestIowa.com to determine if they qualify for testing. Individuals who qualify will then schedule an appointment to get tested.

Only individuals who have qualified for testing and scheduled an appointment will be tested.

Additional information on the assessment can be found at TestIowa.com or contact the Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office at 515-281-5211.

