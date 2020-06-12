Test Iowa sites to be relocated in Des Moines, Cedar Rapids on Friday

Officials in Iowa have announced the Test Iowa sites in Des Moines and Cedar Rapids will be moved to new locations in the communities on Friday. This will be done when testing concludes at 6 p.m.

Officials say the Des Moines site, that is currently located at the Iowa Events Center north parking lot, was the first to open in the state on April 25. This site will be moved to the Polk County River Place at 2309 Euclid Avenue in Des Moines.

The Cedar Rapids site, which opened May 7 at the Kirkwood Community College Community Education Training Center, will move to the Iowa DOT District 6 Office at 5455 Kirkwood Boulevard in Cedar Rapids.

The moves are taking place to accommodate increased business activity at the Iowa Events Center and Kirkwood Community College.

Both sites will be relocated over the weekend and will reopen for testing on Mon., June 15, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Test Iowa is a statewide initiative to expand COVID-19 testing. Locations and hours of operation for all test sites can be found at Test Iowa's website or COVID-19 in Iowa's website.