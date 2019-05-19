Texas flags fly at half staff to mark anniversary of Santa Fe shooting

Texas governor Greg Abbott ordered flags to fly at half staff at the state capitol this weekend.

Marking the one year anniversary of the shooting at Santa Fe high school that left ten dead and ten injured.

Governor Abbott released a statement saying, "…while prayers for those affected and remembrance of those lost will never cease. The state of Texas has resolved to do all it can to ensure a tragedy like this never occurs again."

The flags were lowered Saturday and were set to return to full-staff on Sunday.

