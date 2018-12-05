Texas inmate executed for killing police officer

Death row inmate Joseph Garcia, a member of the notorious Texas 7 group, was executed by lethal injection Tuesday night.

Garcia was serving a sentence for murder when he and six other inmates escaped from prison in December 2000.

While on the run, they shot and killed a police officer trying to rob a sporting goods store on Christmas Eve. After they were re-arrested, Garcia and five others were convicted of capital murder, under the state's "law of parties".

That law holds all individuals involved in a crime responsible, regardless of their role.

When asked if he had any last words, Garcia said "Yes sir. Dear heavenly Father, please forgive them for they know not what they do."

Garcia's attorneys claimed he did not take part in the officer's murder but state and federal courts rejected their appeals.

Two other members of the group are still awaiting their executions.