Texas legalizes brass knuckles and other self-defense weapons

Starting in September, Texans will be able to legally use brass knuckles for self-protection.

Gov. Gregg Abbott signed House Bill 446 over the Memorial Day weekend, making it lawful to carry things like brass knuckles, wild kat keychains and clubs for self-defense.

State Rep. Joe Moody filed the legislation, saying too many people were being charged with a crime for owning the self-defense tool, the Texas Standard reported.

“We recently also lifted the prohibition on switchblades,” Moody said. “We aren’t living in ‘West Side Story.’ Maybe at one point this was used to identify criminal elements, but it’s just not the case anymore.”

Ahead of the signing, he told The Dallas Morning News: “Hopefully, now, with this on the way to the governor, we can ensure these types of laws aren’t being used inappropriately to go after folks who have legitimate tools of self-defense.”

Supporters of the legislation see it as part of the state’s commitment to the Second Amendment.

The new law goes into effect on Sept. 1.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.