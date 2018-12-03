Texas mother accused of drowning, decapitating son

A horrific story out of Texas, where a mother is charged with capital murder in the fatal stabbing of her five-year-old son in Houston.

Court documents say the mother, 43-year-old Lihui Liu allegedly drowned her son, decapitated the body and then put her son's body in a trash can.

Police were called to their home Friday night on reports of a stabbing, and that is when they located the son's body.

During a recorded interview with authorities, Liu reportedly confessed to drowning her son. A judge found probable cause for her arrest and has denied her bond.

No word on how she is responding to the charges.