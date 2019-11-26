Thanksgiving display showcasing real turkeys is back in Dixon, Iowa

If you've ever driven through Dixon, Iowa this time of year, you may have noticed these guys.

Kerry Meyer's Thanksgiving display is made up of exotic turkey breeds from across the country.

The unique tradition of showcasing real turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving is this small Iowa time's holiday claim to fame.

"Every time I come to Dixon, there would be people here looking at the turkeys. And they're pretty. They gobble constantly, and they fan out real nice, and it just gets everybody in the Thanksgiving mood I guess," Meyer said.

Meyer started the display back in 2013, starting with just four turkeys hanging out near the town's pop machine.

He has 11 turkeys this year.

You can check it out for yourself until December 1.