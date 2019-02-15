The 2019 Outdoor Show offers a sneak peek of warmer weather

It’s not too soon to start dreaming about warmer weather and if you’re looking for a way to have some outdoor fun, indoors, this weekend- you’re in luck. The 2019 Outdoor Show is back in Rock Island.

The event will have boating, hunting and fishing vendors along with representatives from resorts and conservation clubs.

Outdoor professional, Tommy Skarlis, will be speaking at the show and holding seminars on fishing secrets.

There will be some fun for the kids also! The kid’s camp features an archery range, trout fishing pond, minnow races and more.

You can find tickets here.

Dates & times are listed below.

Friday, February 15, 2019: Noon-8 p.m.

Saturday, February 16, 2019: 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sunday, February 17, 2019: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

