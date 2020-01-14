The 2020 KWQC Unity Point Health-Trinity Women's Health and Lifestyle Fair - Feb. 29

Mark your calendar for the 2020 KWQC Unity Point Health-Trinity Women's Health and Lifestyle Fair. The date is set for Saturday, February 29 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Davenport River Center.

The Women’s Health & Lifestyle Fair (WHLF) is the only event of its kind in the Quad Cities that focuses entirely on Women's daily health, and lifestyle choices and all aspects of daily living, including fashion, fitness, home decorating, health and wellness, financial, food and cooking, entertainment, spiritual and much more.

Come visit directly with and have free screenings completed by a variety of health care professionals from Unity Point Health-Trinity. You can also consult with dieticians and enjoy a variety of sample offerings from multiple vendors with Hy-Vee. There will be engaging and informational stage presentations along with chef cook-off competitions and nearly 100 vendors all providing free access to their products and services…including many non-profit charitable organizations. Each year the WHLF event gets bigger and better than the last so don’t miss out on this once a year opportunity to learn about everything new with women’s health and lifestyles.

If you would like to reserve a space for your business, email WHLF@KWQC.com or call 563-383-7038.

There is a suggested $2 donation collected at the door which will benefit the Robert Young Center Child & Adolescent Fund, supporting children’s mental health.