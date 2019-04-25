The 47th Honor Flight of the Quad Cities takes off Thursday morning

100 hundred veterans are being honored Thursday morning with the 47th Honor Flight in the Quad Cities.

The group this time around includes 4 World War II vets, 10 Korea vets, 84 Vietnam vets and 1 flag of a WWII Marine vet who died before he got to visit the memorial.

Trained guardians personally escort the veterans onto the aircraft and accompany them through out the day to the various memorials. These Guardians are people who pay their own way.

The Patriot Guard Riders will be taking part in the sending off and welcoming home of the veterans. They will be moving them through check-in and getting them to their staging area, along with the standard flag line duties. Once the veterans returns, they'll be providing flag lines while also keeping the crowds back as the veterans pass through.

Honor Flight of the Quad Cities was formed back in 2008 with the purpose of flying America's veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials dedicated to honoring their sacrifices. Their intention is to honor local and regional heroes who were selfless in their military duty with a free trip to their memorials and the program is funded by donations from organizations and individuals.

All flights are taken are on a non-stop charter from the Quad City International Airport to Washington D.C. and return the same evening. They'll be taking off at 5:30 a.m. and returning late Thursday night.