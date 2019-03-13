Severe weather season is picking up and the American Red Cross has answers for potential volunteers

Winter is winding down and severe weather season is picking up- not just in here in the Quad Cities, but across the globe. As tornados and hurricanes create chaos in the coming months, the need for help will increase. The American Red Cross is answering any and all questions for those who might be interested in volunteering both here and across the nation.

Disasters such as the ones we recently saw in Alabama often time spark interest in caring community members and the American Red Cross is available to those who are curious about what it takes to get involved here in our own community and far away. They are hosting workshops to answer questions, with the first on March 14th. This is a no-obligation way to learn more about becoming a volunteer.

The dates are below...

March 14 Noon

April 11 5:30p

May 16 Noon

June 20 5:30p

July 18 Noon

August 15 5:30p

September 19 Noon

October 17 5:30p

November 14 Noon

December 19 5:30p

