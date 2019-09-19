The American Red Cross is recruiting local volunteers

There are more than 1500 volunteers who are a part of the American Red Cross family, here in our own region, at the Central & Southern Illinois location. Every day, they work towards the Red Cross mission locally, regionally, nationally and internationally Hurricane Dorian served as a stark reminder that people from around the globe need and rely on life-saving help from these kinds of people.

About two dozen trained volunteers from our region are involved in Hurricane Dorian recovery- at staging areas ready to help in the relief effort. Nearly two thousand from across the country are involved already… and you could that team.

In hopes of expanding their reach and broadening their platform, the Red Cross is hosting a variety of opportunities, over the next few months, to give people the chance to learn more about volunteering.

Information Sessions on Thursdays…

September 19th, 5:30 – 6:45 p.m.

October 17th, 5:30 – 6:46 p.m.

November 20th, 12:00 – 1:15 p.m.

December 19th, 5:30 p.m. – 6:45 p.m.

Disaster Volunteer Potlucks on Tuesdays at 5:00 p.m.…

September 10th

October 1st

November 5th

December 3rd

