The American Red Cross looking for blood donations after Hurricane Dorian

The American Red Cross has been working around the clock to provide support to those impacted by Hurricane Dorian. Some of the support given comes in the form of a meal, shelter, comfort, and more. Individuals outside the affected areas are urged to give blood to ensure patients within the storm's path and around the country have access to lifesaving blood. You can also make financial donations. Click here for financial donation details .

Hurricane Dorian forced the closure of blood donation centers and the cancellation of blood drives in its path, causing blood donations to go uncollected. When blood donations are disrupted in a region of the country, the Red Cross is able to move blood donations where they are needed most.

How you can help:

Donors of all blood types are urgently needed to ensure a sufficient supply for patients. Type O and B blood donors are especially needed. Make an appointment to donate blood now by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Financial donations are also needed and allow the Red Cross to make a difference in the lives of people impacted by Hurricane Dorian. Visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or text the word DORIAN to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Financial donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from this disaster.

Up-to-date information on how the Red Cross is responding to Hurricane Dorian is available at click here

For a list of local donation sites click here

