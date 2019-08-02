The Bix Jazz Festival survives, even with dwindling numbers

This weekend is the 48th Annual Bix Jazz Festival, but the amount of people going to the festival is getting smaller and smaller each year. Organizers and jazz lovers have seen the attendance at this festival shrink, even with their efforts to bring more people to it... and it has a lot to do with the exposure of the festival.

"The fan base is getting older and we don't have young fan replacements for us" explained Bruce Thorburn, who's been coming to the Bix jazz festivals for nearly 30 years.

Looking across the crowd, it's hard to see anyone under 60 years old said Joe Hesse, who used to help with the festival. "The people that are here this year, there's a lot of them that were here when it started 48 years ago at LeClaire Park. So as those folks continue to age, they can't travel or get here and our audience continues to dwindle" he continued.

The festival originally started in a cemetery, honoring the Davenport native's memory with jazz music. It later moved to LeClaire park for the growing crowds. But the weather made them move, again. "The park gets flooded two to three times a year, so we had to find other venues when the flooding was going on. Some years it was so hot you had to be in an air-conditioned area, so that sort of branched out into other venues" said Thorburn.

That wasn't the only change. With the Bix Race gaining popularity, they moved the date to the weekend after the race, hoping to bring their attendance back up. "The Bix race has become such a huge iconic event. The Streetfest has done a wonderful job becoming a centerpiece of the summer. But when you're competing with 1920's-30's jazz with three to four live bands for free, that really started contributed to where we were losing audience downtown. When we first made the move, changed the venue and date, we saw the audience pick back up a few years in a row so I think we were on the verge of possibly being one of the festivals that failed," said Hesse.

They're hoping to avoid joining the 33 other jazz festivals to die off in 11 years, "well the festival could die like 33 others around the nation have simply because there are not enough people to enjoy the music. But a lot of people think it's just old stuff, why would I want to listen to it?" said Thorburn. He said he got into jazz music because he and his late wife went to a concert, and loved it ever since.

"If somebody would give the music a chance, it almost sells itself! If you come in and sit in the second or third row and listen, it gets you. You get your toe tapping and get a smile on your face" said Jim Petersen, who's a distant relative of Bix's and is on the board of directors.

Their 4-day festival with multiple venues has now been changed to a 3-day festival with just one venue, and they're hoping that helps keep the crowd in.

If you want to try jazz music, you can still attend their concerts.

August 3rd: Graveside Event at Oakdale Memorial Gardens from 10:00 am – 11:00 am

August 4th: Jazz Service at First Presbyterian Church at 10:00 am.

August 4th: Knoxville Tap from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm; Call 563-650-3403 for reservations and cost