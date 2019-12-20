The Blessing Box Drive-Up and Drop-Off - Jan. 20

Davenport, Iowa (KWQC) -- For the second straight year, TV6 is teaming up with Davenport P.U.N.C.H. (People Uniting Neighbors and Churches) to help fulfill a need in the community.
Organizers say there are a few organizations that make food available for those in need, but often times, less fortunate families go without other necessities.
The community is invited to help by donating cleaning and hygiene products on Monday, Jan. 20, Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The drive-up and drop-off event is taking place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the TV6 studios, 805 Brady Street in Davenport.
Last year TV6 viewers stocked the Blessing Box for nearly the entire year on this one donation drive alone. But now the supplies have nearly run out.
Some of the things we'll be accepting...
Bleach
Lip Balm
Envelopes
Hair Brush/Combs
Paper Towels
Napkins
Baggies
Trash Bags
Toilet Paper
Air Freshener
Cleaners (Lysol, etc.)
Comet
Aluminum Foil
Wax Paper
Toilet Bowl Cleaner
Laundry Detergent
Dish Soap
Sponges
Dish Soap Wand
Facial Tissue (Kleenex, etc.)
Bandages (all sizes)
Feminine Hygiene Products (Kotex, etc.)
Toothpaste
Tooth Brushes
Dental Floss
Cotton Balls
Bar Soap
Body Wash (adult and children)
Shampoo
Deodorant
Cough Drops
Shaving Cream
Razors
Antibacterial Ointment (Neosporin, etc.)
Hand Lotion
If you're reading this and feel that you could benefit from the Blessing Box donations, we have the information you need also.
Head to one of two locations…
The 3rd Baptist Church- 1401 N Perry St, Davenport, IA 52803
The 1st Baptist Church- 222 W 14th St, Davenport, IA 52803
…. This is where you can pick up a card from the blessing box. On Saturday morning, you can take that card down to the J.B. Young Opportunity Center at 1702 N Main St, Davenport, IA 52803 and pick up a bag with personal hygiene and household products.
The cards at those two Blessing Box locations are restocked daily and right now, there is not a cutoff date for when you need to pick one up.