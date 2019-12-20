The Blessing Box Drive-Up and Drop-Off - Jan. 20

For the second straight year, TV6 is teaming up with Davenport P.U.N.C.H. (People Uniting Neighbors and Churches) to help fulfill a need in the community.

Organizers say there are a few organizations that make food available for those in need, but often times, less fortunate families go without other necessities.

The community is invited to help by donating cleaning and hygiene products on Monday, Jan. 20, Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The drive-up and drop-off event is taking place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the TV6 studios, 805 Brady Street in Davenport.

Last year TV6 viewers stocked the Blessing Box for nearly the entire year on this one donation drive alone. But now the supplies have nearly run out.

Some of the things we'll be accepting...

Bleach

Lip Balm

Envelopes

Hair Brush/Combs

Paper Towels

Napkins

Baggies

Trash Bags

Toilet Paper

Air Freshener

Cleaners (Lysol, etc.)

Comet

Aluminum Foil

Wax Paper

Toilet Bowl Cleaner

Laundry Detergent

Dish Soap

Sponges

Dish Soap Wand

Facial Tissue (Kleenex, etc.)

Bandages (all sizes)

Feminine Hygiene Products (Kotex, etc.)

Toothpaste

Tooth Brushes

Dental Floss

Cotton Balls

Bar Soap

Body Wash (adult and children)

Shampoo

Deodorant

Cough Drops

Shaving Cream

Razors

Antibacterial Ointment (Neosporin, etc.)

Hand Lotion

If you're reading this and feel that you could benefit from the Blessing Box donations, we have the information you need also.

Head to one of two locations…

The 3rd Baptist Church- 1401 N Perry St, Davenport, IA 52803

The 1st Baptist Church- 222 W 14th St, Davenport, IA 52803

…. This is where you can pick up a card from the blessing box. On Saturday morning, you can take that card down to the J.B. Young Opportunity Center at 1702 N Main St, Davenport, IA 52803 and pick up a bag with personal hygiene and household products.

The cards at those two Blessing Box locations are restocked daily and right now, there is not a cutoff date for when you need to pick one up.

