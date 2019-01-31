The City of Buffalo initiates boil advisory / bottled water advisory

The City of Buffalo is asking its customers located on the north and south sides of 2nd Street between Franklin Street and Main street to boil their water or purchase and use bottled water as a precautionary measure.

Officials say the affected customers should not drink the water without boiling it first. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil or one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms that could be potentially in the water.

The city says they will send out samples of water for testing and when Public Works confirms the water is bacterially safe, the affected areas will be notified.

If you have further questions please contact City Hall 563-381-2226