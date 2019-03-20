The City of Rock Island announces leaf collection information

The City of Rock Island is providing leaf collection for its residential refuse customers from Monday, April 15 through

Friday, May 3, 2019, with the following conditions: Customers must place the leaves in approved paper yard waste bags.

Customers may provide their own approved paper yard waste bags or use bags provided by the City. The bags must be

placed at the normal refuse collection location on the regular refuse collection day (a separate truck will collect the leaf

bags). The bags may not contain anything other than leaves.

Residents do not have to be participants in the Yard Waste Subscription Service to use this leaf collection service and

they do not have to place a yard waste sticker on the bags of leaves.

In addition to providing leaf collection, the City will also furnish bags for this program at no cost. The bags will be available

beginning on Monday, April 8 at the following locations and times:

Rock Island City Hall:

1528 Third Avenue

Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Public Works Department:

1309 Mill Street

Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Martin Luther King Center:

630 9th Street

Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

South Rock Island Township Office:

1019 27th Avenue (pickup in the front office)

Monday through Friday

9 a.m. to 12 p.m., 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Rock Island Township Assessor's Office:

2827 7th Avenue, Suite 1

(pickup in the back of the building)

Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Highland Springs Golf Course:

9500 35th Street West

Monday through Sunday (7 days a week)

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saukie Golf Course:

3101 38th Street

Monday through Sunday (7 days a week)

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The City has purchased leaf bags for this program and residents will be given as many as needed while supplies last. However, in order to ensure that everyone has an opportunity to receive leaf bags, residents will only be given a maximum of 20 bags per day. Residents must provide proof of Rock Island residence through a photo ID or official mail in order to receive leaf bags.

The bags provided by the City may only be used during this Leaf Collection Program or in future Leaf Collection Programs.

Grass clippings, leaves, or other materials are not allowed to be placed into the street or dumped into ravines where they can be washed into the storm water system. Debris can restrict the storm water flow and cause flooding. Violations of the Storm Water Control Ordinance are subject to fines from $250 to $1,500 per violation per day.