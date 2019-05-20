The City of Rock Island seeking to improve traffic detection at 15th St. and 3rd Ave.

Due to the increase in bridge traffic, the City of Rock Island is seeking to improve traffic detection at the intersection of 15th Street and 3rd Avenue. In addition, a planned resurfacing project will render the current detection (detection loops) inoperable.

According to a release to the media, The Municipal Services Division budgets $20,000.00 to purchase a fisheye style traffic detection system. The system is more affordable than a traditional system that requires four cameras. According to officials, the system costs approximately $10,000.00 less than replacing the existing detection loops. Fisheye cameras are the state of the art and the latest iteration of traffic detection. The system would be the first of its kind in the Quad Cities.

Because the intersection is on a state route, the City of Rock Island will be reimbursed 50% of the cost by Illinois Department of Transportation, according to the Public Works Department.