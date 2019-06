The Davenport School’s ProStart Kitchen has moved and is inviting the community to come to take a look at their new home. They’ll be hosting an Open House to show how public involvement has directly supported students. Appetizers, prepared by the students in their new kitchen, will be served.

When: June 4th, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: JB Young Opportunity Center, 1st Floor, 1702 N. Main Street, Davenport IA 52803