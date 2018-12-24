The Grinch strikes two communities stealing Christmas presents on Christmas Eve

The Grinch struck two different communities across the Quad Cities Christmas Eve, stealing presents from at least two families.

"You felt violated.” David Schultz of Orion said. “I felt violated."

Schultz said Monday that he was one of at least four or five people in the small village of Orion, Ill. who fell victim to the thieves.

"This is not supposed to happen in a town like this but it just reminds you that stuff like this can happen anywhere, anytime,” Schultz said. “Sometimes it happens right in the Christmas season."

Schultz, the Pastor at the Methodist Church, said he woke up to a sight he wished was a dream. Someone had got into his car and stole his granddaughter’s Christmas presents. Some of them were left on the street broke.

"If you are trying to prove how manly you are by throwing a three year old child's toy in the street, then yeah, you proved you're a real man,” he said speaking directly to the person responsible. "Even the Grinch, at the end of the movie, realized he needed to grow up and give back to his community."

Schultz said he did file a report with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office but no deputy came out to investigate and called that frustrating. TV6 did reach out to the sheriff’s office for comment but we were told further information could not be provided.

The group Main Street Orion is expressing the same frustration on Facebook. A recent post reads in part “mheart is heavy and I feel violated. I am thankful it wasn't worse and am aware of the true meaning of Christmas."

Across the river in Clinton, Iowa a man caught porch pirates stealing packages from his front step.

The man said he believes the thieves rode up on bicycles and stole his last-minute Christmas gifts that were delivered early Christmas Eve.

"Hopefully we can just find them and turn it into a teachable moment so that they don't go down a path that they are not able to return from.,” Joseph Dauen said.

The homeowner said he filed a police report but so far no luck.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clinton Police Department.

