The Illinois House passes bill to raise Illinois minimum wage to $15.00

Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois House passes a bill to raise Illinois minimum wage from $8.25 to $15.00/hour.
The bill passed in a vote 69 to 47.
From here the bill will go to Governor J.B. Pritzker's desk to be signed.
The proposal would increase the current $8.25-an-hour base wage by $1 on Jan. 1st after a 75% jump on July 1st. 2020. It would increase $1 dollar each January 1st until January 1st, 2025.
BREAKING: SB1 Minimum Wage to increase wages from $8.25 to $15/hr. passes 69-47.— BlueRoomStream (@BlueRoomStream) February 14, 2019
Governor JB Pritzker: “Today is resounding victory for the 1.4 million Illinoisans who will soon get a hard-earned and well-deserved raise,”— BlueRoomStream (@BlueRoomStream) February 14, 2019