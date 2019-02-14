The Illinois House passes bill to raise Illinois minimum wage to $15.00

The Illinois House passes a bill to raise Illinois minimum wage from $8.25 to $15.00/hour.

The bill passed in a vote 69 to 47.

From here the bill will go to Governor J.B. Pritzker's desk to be signed.

The proposal would increase the current $8.25-an-hour base wage by $1 on Jan. 1st after a 75% jump on July 1st. 2020. It would increase $1 dollar each January 1st until January 1st, 2025.

BREAKING: SB1 Minimum Wage to increase wages from $8.25 to $15/hr. passes 69-47. — BlueRoomStream (@BlueRoomStream) February 14, 2019