The KWQC First Alert Weather Lab opens Thursday!

Have a case of the "Corona stay at home blues"? Are the kids home from school but still wanting to learn? If the weather is an interest we've got you covered. Each Thursday at 1:30 p.m. members of the KWQC First Alert Weather team will be giving lessons and answering the questions that YOUR KIDS have about weather! Simply join us on the KWQC TV6 News Facebook page and we'll share some lessons and answer your questions. If you want to email us some questions send them to weather@kwqc.com, or send them to us through the comment section on our Facebook broadcasts. Thursday, March 26th Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland will begin with some of the science behind flooding. GEt some questions ready and get ready to join us from the First Alert Weather Lab!