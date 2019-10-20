The kiddos may want to plan on a "warmer" Halloween costume this year, as the pattern favors a potentially chilly setup.

Late October is quickly approaching, and with that comes the all important Trick or Treat forecast. Now it's too early to start talking specifics, but we can take a look at the projected upper level pattern to try and find some clues.

Taking a glance at some of the long range data, A big dip in the Jetstream is expected to develop over the next week across the central and western half of the country. This pattern is expected to amplify or deepen even more in the last few days of October. If this projected pattern holds, then that would mean a couple surges of colder air over the next 5-10 days, but as the pattern deepens, even colder weather would be possible.

Right now, the pattern showing up is indicating a likelihood of below normal temperatures here in the QCA, over the next few weeks. Keep in mind our average high temperatures by Halloween would be in the 50s, with lows in the 30s.

So what does that mean for the kiddos this year? Well, I would probably plan on a warmer costume this year, or at least one where you can easily slip the coat over. We will be able to get a bit more specific with the numbers and rain/snow chances as we go thru the end of the upcoming week. I would say at this point, frost on the Pumpkins look pretty likely.