The Killers invite 17-year-old on stage to play drums; he rocks their world

Sometimes rock ‘n’ roll dreams do come true.

Plantation high schooler Jayson Verebay wowed the audience at the Riptide Music Festival over the weekend when Killers’ frontman Brandon Flowers pulled him out of the crowd to play drums on “For Reasons Unknown.”

Rolling Stone writer Tim Chan caught the enthusiastic teen on video as he climbed over a barricade and onto the stage.

“17-year-old Jayson Verebay gets invited onstage by @thekillers at #RiptideFest and absolutely SLAYS IT on the drums,” Chan tweeted.

“As I was coming up there, my heart was pounding and I was actually shaking,” Verebay told Rolling Stone immediately after The Killers’ set.

Verebay said he picked up his first set of drumsticks when he was 5 and counts Ronnie Vannucci Jr. of The Killers as one of his drum heroes.

