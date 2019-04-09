The Latest: No bond for man accused of impersonating child

The Latest on an Ohio man accused of impersonating a missing child (all times local):

2:05 p.m.

A federal magistrate has ordered that a 23-year-old man charged with lying to federal agents about being a missing child from Illinois continue to be held without bond.

U.S. Magistrate Karen Litkovitz said Tuesday she considers Brian Michael Rini (REE'-nee), of Medina (meh-DY'-nuh), Ohio, a flight risk because of a long criminal history, mental health issues and lack of a permanent address. She scheduled a preliminary hearing for April 19.

Rini was charged last week after DNA tests ruled him out from being Timmothy Pitzen. The Aurora, Illinois, child disappeared in 2011 at age 6.

Police picked up Rini on Wednesday morning after a report of someone wandering the streets of Newport, Kentucky. They said he told them that he was Timmothy and that he had escaped two kidnappers after years of sexual abuse.

